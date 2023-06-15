Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Caring for underweight children through adoption
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 15 June 2023
- Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG courses
- Prohibitory orders in Uttarakhand ahead of ‘mahapanchayat’
- Telangana: Basara IIIT student dies in a suspicious circumstances, suicide suspected
- SC irked over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules
- Mann writes to PM Modi, opposes move to give water to Himachal Pradesh
- West Godavari district: Collector P Prashanthi inaugurates MIC training
- Machilipatnam: Foolproof security for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting tomorrow
- KTR lauds AP CM, TTD for taking up TS temples renovation
Chandrababu Naidu committed to Dalits’ uplift: TDP
Highlights
Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been committed to upliftment of Dalits and neglected sections right from the beginning, according to Dr Murali Mohan, TDP in-charge, Puthalapattu Assembly Constituency.
Chittoor: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been committed to upliftment of Dalits and neglected sections right from the beginning, according to Dr Murali Mohan, TDP in-charge, Puthalapattu Assembly Constituency.
Speaking to media persons at party office here on Wednesday, he said that it was the need of hour to ensure social security and economic stability for the neglected communities in the Dalit colonies. He said TDP government would only ensure justice to dalits.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS