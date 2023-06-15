Chandrababu Naidu committed to Dalits’ uplift: TDP

Chittoor: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been committed to upliftment of Dalits and neglected sections right from the beginning, according to Dr Murali Mohan, TDP in-charge, Puthalapattu Assembly Constituency.

Speaking to media persons at party office here on Wednesday, he said that it was the need of hour to ensure social security and economic stability for the neglected communities in the Dalit colonies. He said TDP government would only ensure justice to dalits.