Chandrababu Naidu completes legal formalities relating to anticipatory bail

Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu submitted sureties to the CID officials at AP CID regional office in Guntur city on Saturday evening in connection with the liquor license scam. Following orders of the AP High Court he submitted the sureties in the regional office and submitted bonds and sureties and completed the legal formalities relating to the anticipatory bail. He left the CID regional office at 5.40 PM.



Tension prevailed at the AP CID regional office in Guntur city, when the police did not allow his followers to give surety. Later they allowed them.

TDP leaders criticized the YSRCP government for making N Chandrababu Naidu to visit three different CID offices in three cases. They felt that the government should have made arrangements to submit sureties and bonds in three cases at one place.

He was accompanied by the former minister and TDP leader Kolluru Ravindra, former MP Gadde Ram Mohan. A large number of TDP leaders gathered at the roads leading to the AP CID regional offices near the Guntur Medical Colleges. The police set up barricades and closed the roads, as a precautionary measure.