Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening

The TDP urged people to light candles after switching off lights in their houses and stay for five minutes on October 2 in support of the former CM.

Meanwhoke, A the meeting of top leaders belonging to Telugu Desam and Jana Sena on Saturday in Nandyal has decided to form a joint action committee (JAC) comprising members from both parties.

The decision to form the JAC was arrived at in a meeting of the political action committee (PAC) of Telugu Desam, in which leaders of Jana Sena participated. Incidentally, the meeting was held at the RK Function Hall in Nandyal, the venue from where AP CID arrested TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 for his alleged role in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam.

The PAC meeting in Nandyal on Saturday was attended by AP TDP president K. Atchennaidu, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and party senior leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nakka Anand Babu, P. Ashok Babu, Beeda Ravichandra, Nimmala Ramanaidu, B.C. Janardhan Reddy and Vangalapudi Anitha.