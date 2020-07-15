Chandrababu Naidu demands Rs. 1 crore ex-gratia to victims of Visakha Solvent accident

Chandrababu Naidu has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of the deceased in the Visakha Solvents Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam. He said that the package given to the victims of LG Polymers should be availed to Visakha Solvents as well. He found fault with government for detending the leaders of TDP, CPI, BJP, Jana Sena and trade unions demanded the arrest of those responsible for blast at Visakha Solvents. He said that the people are scared of series of accidents that is putting them in danger. Former chief minister and TDP national presidenthas demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of the deceased in thePvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam. He said that the package given to the victims of LG Polymers should be availed to Visakha Solvents as well. He found fault with government for detending the leaders of TDP, CPI, BJP, Jana Sena and trade unions demanded the arrest of those responsible for blast at Visakha Solvents. He said that the people are scared of series of accidents that is putting them in danger.

He asked isn't it the responsibility of the Visakha Solvents. Chandrababu said there were a series of accidents in Visakhapatnam due to the irresponsibility of CM Jagan. It is sad that the irresponsibility of the rulers has become the problem to the people of Visakhapatnam.

He said there were 3 accidents in 68 days and 2 accidents in 15 days in the pharma company itself. We want the government to provide the high level of healing to the injured and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the Visakha Solvent accident.