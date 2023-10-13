Chandrababu Naidu's Health is at risk : Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has expressed deep concern over the health condition of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who is on remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. He opined that Chandrababu Naidu is in health risk. Speaking to the media on Friday, he demanded that Chandrababu Naidu be urgently shifted to a super specialty hospital and a complete medical examination be conducted.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has warned that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and jail authorities will also have to take full responsibility if any harm happens to Chandrababu. He said that they do not believe the report given in the name of health bulletin. It is alleged that official documents are also being manipulated. Yanamala asked how the prison officer would sign the health bulletin. He expressed anger that the authorities are taking it too lightly if he has serious health problems.

He said that Naidu has lost five kilos weight in this month. It is said that it leads to serious health problems. Officials are not disclosing about the weight loss. He said that not even doing a sugar test is giving rise to suspicions. Yanamala questioned how the jail superintendent could write the health test information on a white paper without a certificate on the doctor's letterhead.

Yanamala asked to take into consideration the fact that Chandrababu Naidu is a national level leader and also his age.

It is alleged that officials or doctors did not even consult Chandrababu Naidu's personal doctor. He said that the family members did not know what medicines were given and there were suspicions about them. He clarified that TDP leaders will approach the authorities again on this issue and if there is still no proper response, they will move in the court. Yanamala expressed anger that the authorities also rejected his application for a Mulakat with Chandrababu in the capacity of a practicing advocate.