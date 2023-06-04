Chandrababu Naidu leaves to Hyderabad after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu left Delhi for Hyderabad. Naidu had come to Delhi on the invitation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Both the leaders along with BJP national president JP Nadda met for about an hour and discussed about prevailing political situation in both the Telugu states and possibility on either an alliance or understanding ahead of Assembly elections.

Sources said the talks were at preliminary level and more such meetings are not ruled out.