Chandrababu Naidu misleads public on 3 capitals: Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Amaravati: The Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy hoped that the Decentralization of Capital and the APCRDA repeal bill will get the Governor's assent on Monday itself, while speaking to this correspondent over a phone conversation on Sunday. He criticised that the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was misleading the public on the legality of these bills with his political motivations.

Srikanth Reddy criticised that Chandrababu Naidu never respected the Constitution and Constitutional functionaries. He said that the same TDP chief launched an attack on the prime minister Narendra Modi just before the general elections. Now, Chandrababu Naidu started pleading with the Prime Minister for his survival. When Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister, he demanded for the abolition of the Governor system in the Country. Now, he was going to the Raj Bhavan and asking him to save his party. All these acts of Chandrababu Naidu were nothing but for his political survival, the Chief Whip added.

He also stated that despite spending thousands of crores of public money in Amaravati capital, the TDP government did not develop the city. Only, certain buildings were constructed in the last five years. On the other hand, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for both welfare and development of the State. Jagan has been implementing all the welfare programmes, which were promised during the election campaigns under the Navaratnalu. At the same time, giving the same priority for the overall development of the State, through the three capitals, he opined.

Srikanth Reddy also added that when compared to the TDP government, the YSRCP government gave much better compensation to the farmers, who donated their lands for the construction of Amaravati. Further, he added that there would be one capital at Amaravati and it could be developed along with other two capitals.