Chandrababu Naidu mourns over death of Maganti Babu's son, says he is deeply saddened

Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Chandrababu said the death of Ravindranath, son of former MP Maganti Babu, was tragic. He mourned over his death and expressed that the news of Ravindra's death was deeply disturbing. Maganti couple, who have already lost a son and are grieving for their son, are now heartbroken by the loss of another son. Chandrababu said that he is praying to God to give mental courage to the family to face the situation.

Ravindranath died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. He lives in Kokapeta and landed at the Hyatt Hotel on Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on the 28th of last month. Ravindra came to the city to seek treatment for a liver scirosis problem. The hotel room was supposed to be vacated around 4pm on Tuesday but did not come out until 6.30pm. The hotel staff told that he did not open the door as they went to remind.

With this the hotel manager opened the door with another a secret lock. Ravindra fell in the bathroom and looked lifeless. There were traces of blood coming out of his mouth. Banjara Hills police came and collected the details and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital. According to Maganti Babu's complaint, the police have registered a case of primarily suspicious death and are investigating.