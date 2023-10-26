Chandrababu Naidu moves High Court for interim bail in Skill Development case

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has filed a bail petition in the AP High Court regarding the skill development scam case. His lawyers have submitted a house motion petition, requesting interim bail on the grounds of health reasons. The petition included a health report of Chandrababu Naidu. The hearing for this bail petition is expected to take place tomorrow in the vacation bench of the court.

In another development, there will be a hearing in the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court today regarding a petition to obtain the call data of AP CID officials. Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers have filed a petition seeking the call data of CID officials during his arrest. The ACB court had previously heard arguments on this matter and ordered the CID to file a counter. It seems that the CID will submit their counter today.

Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers have requested the call data of CID officials to be presented in court during his arrest, while the CID lawyers are opposing this petition.