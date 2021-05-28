Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to NTR on birth anniversary, says he is the people's leader

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu said that the life of TDP founder NTR was not only role model to pat generations but also for future generations. He lauded him as a man who set the goal and went ahead without compromising until it was achieved. On the occasion of NTR Jayanti, Chandrababu, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and Telangana TDP President L Ramana paid tributes at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. Chandrababu then spoke to the media and said he is the pride of the Telugu people. He remembered that he was born into a normal family and became an extraordinary force.

He said the people have come up with the necessary plans by thinking about what they want. Many schemes such as residential schools have been brought forward with foresight. Chandrababu said that NTR's name will remain forever in movies and politics. Earlier, popular actor, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, NTR Satyamani Lakshmi Parvati, former minister Motkupalli Narsimha and others paid tributes.

Chandrababu tweeted this morning on the occasion of NTR Jayanti. He hailed NTR as the first person to bring the principle of humanity in serving the people into politics and governance. While memorizing the ideals and aspirations of that cosmopolitan, ket's get inspired in public service and pay tribute to the memory of that unwavering public leader," he tweeted.