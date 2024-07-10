Live
Chandrababu Naidu Reviews on finance dept., seeks details on financial status of AP
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has focused his attention to the state'sfinance department, conducting a thorough review of the financial condition of the state. During the review, Naidu inquired about the state's debt calculations, with all types of debts estimated to be around Rs. 14 lakh crores.
The finance department officials have been asked to provide details of pending bills department-wise, as Naidu focuses on addressing the pending financial issues. Additionally, Naidu has discussed the revenue coming to the state and funds that can be obtained from the central government.
The finance department has proposed implementing an vote on account budget instead of a full-scale budget, which may provide more clarity on the state's financial situation. The Chief Minister is also working on releasing a white paper on the finance department, in order to provide transparency and accountability in the state's financial management.