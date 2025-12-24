Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Swarnandhra Goals and Implementation Strategy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting at the Secretariat to review progress on the Swarnandhra (Golden Andhra) goals and the implementation of a ten-point agenda. Chief Secretary Vijay Anand, accompanied by senior officials from the Water Resources and Revenue departments, participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, Naidu underscored the importance of developing an action plan to enhance citizen services through an approach termed 'Speed of Delivering Governance'. He outlined key areas for focus to ensure sustainable development aligned with the Swarnandhra objectives.

The Chief Minister directed officials to design strategies that promote better coordination among government departments, with an emphasis on ensuring energy, electricity, transportation, and water security at reduced costs. He also provided guidance on targets centred around eliminating poverty, fostering human resource development, creating jobs, and integrating technology into governance.