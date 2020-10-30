Chandrababu Naidu should come out of AC room: Dharmana Krishna Das

Srikakulam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should come out from AC room and need to know facts and actual situation in the State, suggested Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das.

He inaugurated a new building for the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) at Saravakota mandal centre on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chandrababu Naidu is confined to an A/C room in Hyderabad due to fear of Covid-19 and was indulging in baseless criticism against the State government.

In the name of development of Amaravati as State capital, neglected development other backward areas in the State. "Amaravati was meant for development of some TDP leaders only but not the development of the State," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Krishna Das assured that people will get absolute services through village secretariats after the elections to local bodies in the State. Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies are providing good services to farmers in the State, he lauded.

On the occasion, 200 TDP activists of kinneravada village in Saravakota mandal joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister.