Chandrababu Naidu suspects anarchic forces behind Antarvedi chariot fire

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the increasing attacks on the properties and idols of Hindu temples across Andhra Pradesh in the past 15 months of the YSRCP government, in a statement on Monday. Naidu asserted that the burning of Antarvedi temple chariot in East Godavari should not have taken place by accident. It seemed like a heinous act carried out by some anti-social and anarchic elements.

Naidu took a serious view of the ongoing attacks on the Temples and it was already known how over 23 idols were destroyed in 6 temples in Pithapuram in the month of January. The idols of Gods were vandalised at Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Seetharamanjaneya Swamy Temple, Mutyalamma Temple, Someswaramma Temple and Kanaka Durgamma Temple.



In last November, the devotees' associations and the Hindu Mahasabha had condemned demolition of Kanaka Durgamma Temple opposite Market Yard in Guntur city.



He referred to how the chariot at Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple was burnt in Nellore district. There seemed to be no end to the atrocities of anarchic elements ever since the YSRCP came to power in the State.



Attacks, harassment and violence was on the increase everywhere. The YSRCP has converted Andhra Pradesh into a State of vandals and criminals.



Meanwhile, TDP senior leader and former Home Minister N. Chinarajappa has led the TDP fact-finding committee to find out the reasons for the chariot burning. He demanded a judicial enquiry to be ordered into the burning of Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district. The real facts should be known to the world and the culprits should be brought to the book.

