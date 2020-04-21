Chandrababu Naidu takes exception to the high-handed behaviour of YSRCP govt

Hyderabad: TDP National president and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu took strong exception to the high-handed behaviour of YCP leaders in general and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular. Addressing the media here on Tuesday he said that the YSRCP leaders are trying to browbeat everyone by hurling abuses to silence criticism.

He said that the chief minister is virtually doing nothing to mitigate the problems of people during the lockdown period. During critical times like these, the top leadership is trying to cash the situation. When caught in the act, now they say that they would pay only Rs 350 for the testing kits from South Korea as against the agreed amount of Rs 735 which is unabashed, he said.

Chandrababu said that the tenure of the SEC was unceremoniously cut short by way of the ordinance and an 80-year-old person was brought from Chennai as if no suitable person was available in the state.