Chandrababu Naidu to stage protests in Chittoor, Tirupati today

Tirupati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Chittoor district on Monday to protest against the highhandedness of the ruling party in the civic polls to be held on March 10. He will reach Tirupati airport from Hyderabad at 9.45 am and go to Chittoor by road. He will stage a dharna at Gandhi statue, near SP Office and leave the place at 2.30 pm to reach Tirupati at 4 pm.

Naidu will stage dharna at Gandhi statue in Tirupati from 4 pm to 5.45 pm after which he will proceed to the airport to take the flight back to Hyderabad at 7.15 pm. Needless to say that he visited his constituency for three days February 25-27 and criticised the ruling party's involvement in intimidation and money flow in the recently held Panchayat elections.

As TDP leaders are alleging that their candidates are being harassed in several ways to make them withdraw their candidature from civic polls, Naidu is expected to raise his voice against these things to boost the morale of the party candidates.