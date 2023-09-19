Chandrababu Naidu to stay in judicial custody for two more days High Court reserves order

Viajaywada: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reserved their final order after day long arguments regarding quash petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The court said they will not give any interim order but said that they would give a final order in two days, either quash or not, it said.

The court had heard the arguments from both sides. Senior Supreme Court advocate Harish Salve who argued on behalf of TDP and Mukul Rohtagi on behalf of the government of Andhra Pradesh argued the cases.

Naidu’s advocates said there was no possibility of flying of the accused and prima facie the investigation is not yet over and hence remand should be quashed or interim relief be given. Government advocates Ranjit Kumar said there was malafide intention of siphoning of funds in the skill development case.

The court asked what the link between Naidu and IT cases was. Another senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said that there was no link between Naidu and IT cases. He urged the court to quash the judicial remand.