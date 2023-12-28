Chandrababu Naidu to tour Kuppam constituency from today

TDP chief Chandrababu is set to visit his constituency Kuppam for three days. The visit aims to thank the people who supported him during his arrest and strengthen his connection with the constituency.

Chandrababu will address a public meeting at the Gudupalle RTC bus stand premises and then meet with party leaders at the TDP office. He will be staying at the R&B guesthouse in Kuppam. The following day, he will participate in open meetings at NTR Circle in Shantipuram and Ramakuppam Police Station Center. He will also have meetings with Janasena leaders and activists, as well as a special meeting with TDP leaders. He will again stay at the R&B guesthouse in Kuppam.

During his visit, Chandrababu will unveil the idol of Bhakta Kanakadas at Kuraba Bhavan and participate in a public meeting. He will also visit the Anna canteen in Kuppam town and offer prayers at Kuppam Masjid, where he will have a face-to-face meeting with Muslims and minorities. Lastly, he will participate in an open meeting at the Mallanur bus stand area.

Before his visit, Chandrababu held a meeting with the in-charge of the Kuppam constituency and local party leaders to discuss the situation in the area. This has generated enthusiasm among TDP leaders and workers. However, YCP leaders have criticized Chandrababu's visit to Kuppam, accusing him of being afraid of defeat and only visiting when elections are near.