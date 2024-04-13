Chandrababu Naidu to visit Guntur district today

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's Prajagalam Yatra continues through Andhra Pradesh as part of the assembly election campaign. Today, Naidu will be visiting Guntur district, specifically the Tadikonda and Prathipadu constituencies.

A public meeting, named Prajagalam, will be held at the Tadikonda Bus Stand Center, followed by another public meeting in the Prathipadu constituency.

Naidu's tour aims to connect with the people and gain support for the upcoming elections.