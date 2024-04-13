  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu to visit Guntur district today

Chandrababu Naidu to visit Guntur district today
x
Highlights

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's Prajagalam Yatra continues through Andhra Pradesh as part of the assembly election campaign.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's Prajagalam Yatra continues through Andhra Pradesh as part of the assembly election campaign. Today, Naidu will be visiting Guntur district, specifically the Tadikonda and Prathipadu constituencies.

A public meeting, named Prajagalam, will be held at the Tadikonda Bus Stand Center, followed by another public meeting in the Prathipadu constituency.

Naidu's tour aims to connect with the people and gain support for the upcoming elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X