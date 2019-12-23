Chandrababu Naidu to visit Uddandarayunipalem

Amaravati: Former CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is going to participate in the Amaravati capital region farmers protest at Uddandarayunipalem, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries along with him laid foundation stone for construction of the capital. He will likely attend by 2 PM today. Police increased security strength.
23 Dec 2019 7:15 AM GMT