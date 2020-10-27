The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Chittoor district SP in protest to the house arrests of Telugu Desam leaders in Chittoor district. It is learnt that the TDP leaders on Monday initiated padayatra in Ramakuppam mandal demanding completion of the Handrineva project and bring water to Chittoor district.

Party leaders and activists were barricaded and placed under house arrest. In this context, Chandrababu strongly condemned the house arrest of the leaders. A letter to this effect was written to the district SP on Tuesday. He said the people had tried to bring the issue of Kuppam irrigation project to the attention of the government through peaceful agitation.

In the letter, Naidu stated that meeting the basic needs of the people was the responsibility of the government and that the government seemed to have other priorities than those and alleged that the Chittoor district police had violated the constitutional spirit by subjecting their leaders to house arrest. He demanded the unconditional release of the detainees.

Chandrababu appealed to the district SP to put an end to unconstitutional and undemocratic arrests and safeguard the broad interests of democracy.