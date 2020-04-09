Chandrababu Naidu writes to CM YS Jagan, thanks to him for using services of MedTech Zone

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanking him for using the services of Visakhapatnam MedTech company in the crisis of coronavirus. In the letter, he stated that he was pleased with the state government for recognising the importance of MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam as the first Medical Equipment Manufacturing Park in the country. "The foresight and of the then state government is evidence of the current MedTech zone's performance. However, it would have been better if it had been developed the last 10 months," Naidu asserted. Chandrababu said those who criticised MedTech Zone are now lauding the company.

Chandrababu asked CM Jagan to revive Anna Canteens, Chandranna Insurance and RTGS, just like Med Tech Zones. He said that it was inappropriate to close the canteens with the political grudge. Further, Naidu asked the government to provide Minimum Support Price to crops and provide a cash relief of Rs. 5000 to migrant workers.

It is known that the Med Tech company in Visakhapatnam has designed Rapid testing kits, which can test at least 20 tests per day. It has become the boon for the Andhra Pradesh with inventory in this crucial time of coronavirus crisis.