Chandrababu Naidu writes to CS Nilam Sawhney, alleges 16,000 coronavirus tests are pending

The former chief minister and opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu alleged that 16,000 coronavirus tests were pending in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to AP CS Nilam Sawhney over the coronavirus control measures in Andhra Pradesh. In the letter, he accused the government of not conducting the right number of coronavirus tests and alleged that the results of the 16,000 corona tests in the state are yet to appear in the state.

"As the coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, it is important to conduct tests, and the tests need to give results in less time so that the officials can be able to treat the patients," Naidu said. Currently, the Andhra Pradesh government is conducting corona tests out of which, 16,000 results are yet to come. The process has been delayed due to lack of testing labs in the state, Naidu added. He also demanded the government to take the help of private labs.

He also requested the government to provide quality PPE kits to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police, sanitation workers and revenue officials.



