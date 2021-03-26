Chandrababu Naidu's conspiracy will be exposed soon: YSRCP MLA Merugu Nagarjuna

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Merugu Nagarjuna slammed TDP leaders for making false accusations against the State government, and said that the role of Chandrababu Naidu behind Amaravati land scam will be exposed shortly.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the MLA said that the entire country is aware of TDP leaders acquiring assigned lands of Dalits and there was no point in bluffing with fake videos. He said that the previous government brought GO 41 without even discussing the context in the Assembly, which is indeed a sheer atrocity to kill Dalits rights.

The GO, issued by Naidu was an amendment to the Land Pooling Scheme Rules allegedly for allotment of both residential and commercial plots to buyers of assigned lands. He said that the previous government paid less compensation to the rightful owners of the lands and snatched them, while the leaders enjoying heavy earnings.

The MLA stated that Alla Ramakrishna Reddy stood by the Dalits as a strong voice and soon Chandrababu's role behind the plot to steal 300 acres of lands will be revealed. He flayed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh for obstructing the distribution of 54,000 house site pattas to the poor and said Naidu doesn't want SC, ST, BC families in Amaravati region, stating that it results in demographic imbalance.

He said Nara Lokesh doesn't have minimum knowledge on the Amaravati region but just encourages the real estate businessmen who are binamis of Naidu. Asserting that Chandrababu Naidu can manage any organisation, he stated that Naidu cannot bluff people, which was also proved by the public mandate in recent polls.