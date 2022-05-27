Chandrababu Naidu's rally evokes tremendous response

Ongole: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu reached Mahanadu venue Manduvavaripalem near Ongole with a huge rally. The rally started at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri at 11.30 am and reached the meeting venue at 7 pm.

Thousands of motorcycles and hundreds of cars participated in the rally. Naidu addressed people en route to his meeting venue at Chilakaluripet and Bollapalli when the TDP activists welcomed him with garlands.

Naidu raised the slogan 'Quit Jagan Save AP' during the meetings. He appealed to people to send home Jagan permanently in the coming elections. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been harassing and threatening TDP activists. He said that officials were threatening private travel agencies not to send vehicles for Mahanadu meeting.

Naidu said Chief Minister Jagan was cheating people in the name of social justice. He said the Chief Minister has no concern towards north Andhra and Rayalaseema and failed to allot Rajya Sabha seats to both the regions. He held the State government responsible for the present unrest in Konaseema region and lambasted the YSR Congress leaders for blaming the opposition parties for the unrest in Konaseema.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made at Mahanadu meeting venue. The registration of members starts at 9 am on Friday and Chandrababu Naidu will deliver inaugural speech at 10 am. The organisers had provided sitting arrangement at 12 galleries to accommodate 15,000 people. The dais will provide seating facility for 400 leaders. A photo exhibition and blood donation camp will be organised at the meeting venue.

A public meeting will be organised at 4 pm on May 28 at the Mahanadu meeting venue. Naidu will address the public meeting after garlanding TDP founder and former Chief Minister NTR's statue at the bus stand. Over 2.5 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.