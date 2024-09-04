Chandrababu Orders Relief Measures for Flood-hit Areas, asks officials to provide essentials

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed the immediate availability of ambulances and essential supplies for the affected regions. In a teleconference with Ministers and District Collectors, the CM emphasized the need for coordinated relief efforts aimed at assisting every family struggling due to the floods.

Naidu instructed authorities to identify those who lost their lives in the disaster and ensure that their remains are returned to their families. In cases where families cannot be located, he assured that the government would perform last rites with the utmost respect.

To further aid recovery, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of medical camps at every secretariat in the flood-stricken areas. He emphasized that each affected family should receive a package of essential food supplies, including 25 kg of rice, 1 liter of palm oil, 2 kg of onions, 2 kg of potatoes, and 1 kg of sugar.

Additionally, mobile farmers' markets will be deployed to provide fresh vegetables at reduced prices. "We are taking extensive measures to restore normalcy in flooded regions," Naidu declared, adding that families of those who perished in the floods would receive a government compensation of 5 lakh rupees.

To combat health risks arising from the floods, the Chief Minister called for the distribution of pamphlets to inform citizens about precautions against fever and assured that any necessary medicine would be readily available. He also highlighted the importance of documenting crop losses to assess the full impact of the disaster.