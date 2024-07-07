Chandrababu Orders Swift Action over Explosion at Ultratech Cement Factory in NTR District

A tragic incident occurred in Budawada village of Jaggayapet mandal, NTR district, where a boiler explosion at the Ultratech cement factory left 20 people seriously injured. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu immediately inquired about the incident and issued orders to officials to provide immediate support to the victims.



CM Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible treatment. He personally monitored the medical treatment being given to the victims and made sure that those in critical condition were shifted to hospitals with all necessary facilities.

Furthermore, CM Chandrababu Naidu ordered a comprehensive report on the causes of the incident and directed officials to take appropriate action against those responsible. He assured that the affected families would receive compensation from the company and assistance from the government.

The victims, identified as laborers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh states, were rushed to Jaggaiyapet and Vijayawada government hospitals by locals and fellow staff. In response to the incident, Labor Minister Vasamshetty Subhash stated that the explosion was caused by the failure of the pre-heater, which the Ultratech company had neglected to maintain properly.