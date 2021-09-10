Chandrababu participates in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, wishes people on the occasion

The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that every religion and religious belief should be respected, which is a constitutional right. He said peace and prosperity were possible only when governments acted accordingly. He participated in the Ganesh Pujaheld at the NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. On this occasion, the party cadre gave a hearty welcome to Chandrababu. Activists and leaders set off fireworks amidst and expressed their admiration.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu wished all the Telugu people on Vinayaka Chaturthi. He said the Ganesh festival is specially organised in Hyderabad and opined that no ruler had acted in such a way as to hurt the sentiments of the devotees in conducting these festivals with much fervour. TDP chief Chandrababu wished the Telugu people on the occasion and urged the rulers to respect the sentiments of those who believe in religions. He said it was not right to impose restrictions on festivals of any religion.



Chandrababu was of the opinion that governments should not interfere in religious beliefs and asserted that the governments should act following the sentiments of the people to prevail peace and harmony among the people at the time of festivals.