Chandrababu participates in P4 program, engages with local people in Vadlamau village

In a recent visit to Vadlamau village in Agiripalli mandal of Eluru district, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu participated in the P4 programme, aimed at addressing community concerns. During his visit, the CM engaged with local caste workers, seeking to understand their challenges.

Notably, he visited the home of Kotayya, a member of the Backward Classes (BC), where he inspected cattle feed. The Chief Minister also stopped by the barber shop of Bathula Jagannadham, another BC community member, to inquire about his financial situation. In a show of support, CM Naidu gifted Jagannadham a kit containing state-of-the-art equipment for his business.

Subsequently, CM Naidu made his way to the public platform at the Agiripalli Agricultural Market Yard, where he paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, laying a garland in homage. The visit concluded with an inspection of various stalls established by government departments. Additionally, community leaders from the Yadava community presented the Chief Minister with a lamb, further highlighting the local engagement during his visit.