Chandrababu receives a warm welcome from the TDP cadre in Kuppam

The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who is on a visit to his own constituency Kuppam was warmly welcomed by party leaders and activists. Following Chandrababu's arrival from the Bangalore airport, they reached Rallabuduguru on the Andhra-Karnataka border on a large scale and welcomed the chief followed by a huge two-wheeler rally.



With the arrival of Chandrababu, the roads turned yellow. Chandrababu will tour his constituency for two days.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders and activists set up huge flexes during Chandrababu's arrival. But with the destruction of the Flexi led to political turmoil in the area. Unidentified persons reportedly tore down TDP banners at Lakshmipuram Cross Road in Kuppam. TDP leaders are anguished over the banners were being destroyed.

In the past, when Chandrababu Kuppam came, there was an uproar over the burning of flexis in the same area. Even now the same scene is repeated resulting in tense atmosphere.