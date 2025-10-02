Chandrababu , Revanth Reddy, Pawan Kalyan Extend Dussehra Greetings to people

Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy, along with Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, have extended warm Dussehra greetings to citizens, invoking the blessings of Kanaka Durgamma for all.

In his message, CM Naidu emphasised the importance of this festive season, urging the public to draw moral strength from it as they continue their collective efforts towards welfare and development. He expressed a hope that the Dussehra festival would illuminate every home.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the festival's significance in Telangana's cultural landscape, noting its celebration as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. He praised Dussehra as a reflection of the unity among the diverse communities within the state and prayed for Telangana's progress marked by uninterrupted success.

Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his best wishes, stating that the ongoing celebration of Sharannavaratri is filled with devotion and that the Dussehra festivities have been made even more vibrant with the blessings of Bhavani. He extended his heartfelt greetings to all Telugu people on this auspicious occasion.