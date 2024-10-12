Live
- Wimbledon’s silent farewell: A line judge’s heartfelt goodbye that never came
- Australian PM honours victims on 22nd anniversary of Bali bombings
- North Korean media report claim that Seoul sent drones over Pyongyang
- I pray whoever is destroying others’ lives be shown good path by God: K’taka CM on Dussehra
- PM Gati Shakti scheme assesses 208 infrastructure projects worth Rs 15.39 lakh crore
- Key Legal Rights Every Woman in India Should Be Aware Of
- Happy over IREDA's excellent second-quarter results: Joshi
- Med9 leaders urge ceasefire, diplomatic efforts in Middle East
- 'No lessons learned', Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Bagmati Express accident
- Hemant Jain appointed as new PHDCCI President
Just In
Chandrababu Reviews Civil Supplies, Agriculture, and Marketing Departments
In a meeting held at his residence in Undavalli, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the performance of the Civil Supplies, Agriculture, and Marketing Departments
In a meeting held at his residence in Undavalli, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the performance of the Civil Supplies, Agriculture, and Marketing Departments. The session was attended by Minister Nadendla Manohar and various officials from these departments.
During the review, the Chief Minister was briefed on the measures implemented by the Civil Supplies Department aimed at controlling the prices of essential commodities. Minister Manohar and department officials highlighted the steps taken to alleviate the financial burden on the public amidst rising prices.
Discussions also centered on strategies for importing essential goods to align with current demand, as well as long-term plans to ensure price stability. Officials detailed the ongoing initiatives and arrangements made by Rythu Bazaars to facilitate sales and improve accessibility for consumers.