Chandrababu Reviews Civil Supplies, Agriculture, and Marketing Departments

In a meeting held at his residence in Undavalli, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the performance of the Civil Supplies, Agriculture, and Marketing Departments. The session was attended by Minister Nadendla Manohar and various officials from these departments.

During the review, the Chief Minister was briefed on the measures implemented by the Civil Supplies Department aimed at controlling the prices of essential commodities. Minister Manohar and department officials highlighted the steps taken to alleviate the financial burden on the public amidst rising prices.



Discussions also centered on strategies for importing essential goods to align with current demand, as well as long-term plans to ensure price stability. Officials detailed the ongoing initiatives and arrangements made by Rythu Bazaars to facilitate sales and improve accessibility for consumers.