Live
- Indian specialists to solidify workforce on Russian construction sites
- Essar Energy Transition welcomes UK government's backing of HPP1 project
- Anita Dongre Unveils a Special Barbie Doll in Midnight Bloom Lehenga for Diwali
- President Murmu urges tribal community to prioritise education of children
- Praveen Raj Demands Price, Transparency to Curb Exploitation in Private Hospitals
- Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.
- Jogulamba Gadwal District Must Lead in Every Health Program: DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao
- Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Promises Recognition for Congress Workers at Jogulamba Temple Committee Swearing-In Ceremony.
- District Collector Urges Thorough Completion of Family Digital Card Pilot Survey in Gadwal
Just In
Chandrababu Reviews on Revenue Dept, directs officials to focus on govt. income
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a detailed review of the state's revenue departments today, focusing on strategies to enhance the government's income.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a detailed review of the state's revenue departments today, focusing on strategies to enhance the government's income. The review meeting addressed various measures to bolster revenue collection, including inquiries about Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections.
During the discussions, Naidu highlighted that in previous administrations, departments such as Excise and Mines were primarily utilised to augment their own income, underscoring the need for a more structured approach to revenue generation.
Following the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu embarked on a visit to Tirumala. He traveled by road from his residence to Gannavaram Airport, where he boarded a special flight to Renigunta Airport. From there, he will continue his journey to Tirumala by road.
As part of the Brahmotsavam festivities, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Nara Bhuvaneshwari, will present silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.