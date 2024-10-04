  • Menu
Chandrababu Reviews on Revenue Dept, directs officials to focus on govt. income

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a detailed review of the state's revenue departments today, focusing on strategies to enhance the government's income.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a detailed review of the state's revenue departments today, focusing on strategies to enhance the government's income. The review meeting addressed various measures to bolster revenue collection, including inquiries about Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections.

During the discussions, Naidu highlighted that in previous administrations, departments such as Excise and Mines were primarily utilised to augment their own income, underscoring the need for a more structured approach to revenue generation.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu embarked on a visit to Tirumala. He traveled by road from his residence to Gannavaram Airport, where he boarded a special flight to Renigunta Airport. From there, he will continue his journey to Tirumala by road.

As part of the Brahmotsavam festivities, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Nara Bhuvaneshwari, will present silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.

