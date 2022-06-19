Chandrababu slams govt. over demolitions at Ayyanna Patrudu's house, says it's political vengeance

The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that the demolition of the wall of the house of former minister and TDP senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu is political vengeance. He alleged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of filing illegal cases, arrests, and attacks targeting strong BC leaders in the TDP.

Chandrababu was incensed that Ayyanna's house was attacked in the night because the latter is questioning the failures of the government in Chodavaram mini Mahanadu. He said that Jagan is not in a position to answer the questions raised by Ayyanna Patrudu.

Chandrababu was outraged over the demolition and assured Ayyanna Patrudu that TDP would support in all means. It is learned that the wall of Ayyanna Patrudu's house in Narsipatnam was demolished by the municipal staff at midnight. The notice was issued in the name of the Municipal Commissioner stating that two cents of government land has encroached. His wife Padmavati, son Chintakayala Vijay and Rajesh were incensed at the attitude of the municipal staff and police.