Chandrababu slams the AP govt. over the change of name to NTR Health University

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his anger at the news that the name of NTR Health University is going to be changed. The removal of NTR's name from the Health University, which started in 1986, is the innocence of the Jagan government. He reminded us that the Telugu Desam Party is completely opposed to this. "The then Chief Minister NTR established this health university with the will to have a separate university for medical education and the organisation was named after NTR after the latter's death," Naidu said.



Naidu said that no Chief Minister, including Jagan's father YSR, has thought of changing the name of NTR Health University, which has gained national recognition. He said it is meaningless to remove the name of NTR and name it after YSR to this university which started with NTR's ideas 36 years ago. He criticized that this government, which could not undertake a single new construction in three and a half years, would change the names of the existing ones.



The former chief minister questioned that this government, which has forcibly taken away 450 crores of funds belonging to the university, has no right to change the name. He asked if they would change the name of the varsity after depriving them of funds at least for organising the graduation ceremony. "What is the relationship between NTR Health University and YSR?" Chandrababu questioned.

He said that the idea to rename institutions established decades ago would not fetch any name and opined that Chief Minister Jagan should know that fame comes only by building systems and institutions. They demanded that the government should refrain from meaningless ideas and keep the name of NTR as usual for the health university.