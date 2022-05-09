Chandrababu slams YSRCP govt. alleges people fed up with the govt.

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu flagged off that people from all walks of life were deeply fed up with the YS Jagan regime. He said that Jagan understood that YSRCP would not exist if he lost in 2024. Chandrababu held a teleconference with constituency in-charges, chiefs, mandal, and division presidents. He spoke on the occasion and said Jagan is a coward.

Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders has morphed the video of his meeting held in Bhimili and misrepresented it. He said all the people should come together to defeat the anti-people government. "My comments have been distorted as if they were about alliances," "Chandrababu said.

On the other hand, he advised the leaders to take the 'Badude Badudu' program into the public. Activists were instructed to invite party members from the village level.

Meanwhile, The TDP state president Atchennaidu and TDP Legislative Party deputy leader Nimmala Ramanaidu briefed the leaders on the response to TDP chief Chandrababu's tour. He said the response to the tours was unprecedented and asserted that YSRCP was stunned by the response to the Badude Badudu program. He directed the Mandal presidents to take the Badude Badudu program forward vigorously.