Live
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons, cause long Covid symptoms: Study
- Euphoria over ‘pran-pratishtha’ high in MP, girl students form human chain to create figure of Lord Ram
- Sofia Vergara clarifies she did 'fake' drugs in 'Griselda'
Just In
Chandrababu slams YSRCP govt. in Gudivada, says TDP-Jana Sena victory is unstoppable
Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, referring to him as a political businessman who exploits power for personal gain.
Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, referring to him as a political businessman who exploits power for personal gain. Naidu made these comments at a public meeting held in Gudivada, Krishna district. He highlighted that under Reddy's rule, 100 welfare programs were cancelled.
He said that Gudivada is known as the birthplace of great individuals and is a place where the Telugu people demonstrated their strength and self-respect and stated N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), the founder of the TDP and a popular actor, became an MLA for the first time from Gudivada. Naidu emphasised that the TDP stands for self-respect, and welfare. He asserted that the TDP will rise again and the victory of TDP-Janasena Party alliance is unstoppable.
Naidu compared YSRCP regime to the British colonial rule, alleging that the government is looting the wealth of the state through various scams and business ventures. Naidu further accused YSRCP government of failing to fulfill their promises, such as creating job opportunities and banning alcohol. Naidu concluded by stating that those who engage in politics without a proper method provide no benefit to the people.