Chandrababu slams YSRCP govt. over farmers problems, burns GO copies in Bhogi bonfires

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that the farmers were not happy and would fight until justice was done for them. He participated in the bonfire ceremonies held in Krishna district's Paritala on the occasion of Bhogi. Chandrababu has burnt 5 GOs brought by the state government against the farmers in the bonfires. Speaking in the house set up on the occasion, Chandrababu said that Jagan, who had kissed people during the padayatra, was now being punched. He was incensed that he had dismantled the public platform and acted as a sadist and said that farmers have not been compensated for seven consecutive disasters and are being deceived with lies. "While I am fighting for the farmers, then the mining, mafia, betting and whore ministers are speaking at will, " Chandrababu said.

Chandrababu alleged the government of imposing a burden of Rs 70,000 on everyone in the state. If there are four in the family, the burden is Rs 2.80 lakh. He was outraged that the burden had been carried on him for the rest of his life. Chandrababu expressed helplessness stating that he don't know what wrong has he done for being defeated in the elections. However, he clarified that he had worked hard for the development of all the people. Chandrababu apologized for the mistake he had made.

Chandrababu accused government that mega exploitation is going on in the state and criticized Jagan for drinking the blood of the poor. Chandrababu asked the Center to continue with the market committees in addition to giving Minimum support price to farmers' crops. He said the meters should be kept for ministers houses and not for agricultural motors. Chandrababu was outraged that the arrears of grain purchases had not been paid so far. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, TDP leaders, Devineni Uma, Nettem Raghuram, Varla Ramaiah, Tangirala Sowmya, Telugu Desam Party cadre and people participated in the event.