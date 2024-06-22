  • Menu
Chandrababu steps into Gourava Sabha: Bhuvaneswari

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chandrababu Naidu stated that Chandrababu Naidu stepped in to `Gourava sabha’ on friday as Chief Minister.



In a tweet, Bhuvaneswari said Nijam gelichindi-Praja Swamyam Nilichindi and it is a good turning. Viewing the entry of Chandrababu Naidu into AP Assembly, Bhuvaneswari made a tweet that chandrababu challenged to reenter the Assembly after getting elected as CM and entered the Assembly on friday as Chief Minister.

