- Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ first glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience
- AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
- Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release
- Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars
- Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth
- Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy
- Amitabh lends his voice to ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’calls it a challenge for a non-singer
- Mines and Minerals Act was brought by Cong govt: BRS
- Rockstar DSP announces India tour; leaves a question to his followers
Chandrababu steps into Gourava Sabha: Bhuvaneswari
VIJAYAWADA: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chandrababu Naidu stated that Chandrababu Naidu stepped in to `Gourava sabha’ on friday as Chief Minister.
In a tweet, Bhuvaneswari said Nijam gelichindi-Praja Swamyam Nilichindi and it is a good turning. Viewing the entry of Chandrababu Naidu into AP Assembly, Bhuvaneswari made a tweet that chandrababu challenged to reenter the Assembly after getting elected as CM and entered the Assembly on friday as Chief Minister.
