Chandrababu thanked all those who expressed their solidarity

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was released on interim bail from the Central Jail, walked to the outside of the jail and spoke for a few minutes at the media point.

He said that he would never forget people's admiration in his life. He expressed his happiness at the affection shown to him by people in both Telugu states and abroad. He said his life has been blessed by the solidarity of every person who has benefited from the development work he has done. He commented that no leader can get such a feeling, people have given him such a great feeling. He made it clear that he did not do anything wrong in his 45-year political career and did not let anyone do it.

On the occasion of Nara Chandrababu Naidu's release on interim bail, his fans, thousands of party workers, and leaders flocked to the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram.

Attempts by the police to stop them with barricades and stoppers failed. Despite prohibitory orders and traffic restrictions being enforced across the city, the police could not control the activists as they rushed to the jail in small groups numbers.







