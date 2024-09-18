Chandrababu to Address Alliance MLAs in Special Meeting amid100 Days of NDA govt.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to convene a special meeting with alliance MLAs to commemorate the completion of 100 days of the NDA Kutami Government. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening, beginning at 4 PM in the CK convention hall located near the DGP office in Mangalagiri.

Sources indicate that the discussion is expected to last over three hours, focusing on the government’s achievements during its initial 100-day tenure, as well as outlining future plans and activities. All MLAs from the ruling coalition, which includes the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and BJP, have been invited, with the exception of recently suspended MLA Koneti Adimulam.

In connection with the centenary of the TDP-Janasena-BJP government, TDP officials have indicated that progress cards for the MLAs, assessing their performance, are being prepared. If completed in time, these cards will be distributed during the meeting; if not, they will be delivered at a later date.

Earlier in the day, a cabinet meeting will be held at the state secretariat at 11 AM, where ministers will convene to discuss pressing issues. A highlight of this session is expected to be the deliberation on a new liquor policy, set to take effect from October 1. The ministerial sub-committee has already reviewed reports regarding the liquor practices in various states, and the findings will be presented for approval in today’s cabinet meeting.

As Chief Minister Naidu continues to steer the state through its governance, this series of meetings reflects a strategic approach to assess progress and align future initiatives for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh.