Chandrababu to arrive in Rajahmahendravaram today ahead of Mahanadu

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Lokesh are reaching Rajahmahendravaram in East Godavari the venue of NTR centenary celebrations today. Chandrababu who will reach Rajahmundry by road today will hold a polit bureau meeting at Manjeera Hotel at 5 o clock in the evening.



Meanwhile, as part of two-day Mahanadu event on 27 and 28, a meeting will be organized in 10 acres with about 50,000 representatives on May 27 followed by a huge public meeting in 140 acres with about 15 lakh people on May 28.



Arrangements are being made to organize Mahanadu in 200 acres. TDP will pass resolutions on total 20 issues in Mahanadu meeting including 14 for Andhra Pradesh and six for Telangana state. The National President will be elected in the House of Representatives on Friday. Besides, the TDP leaders have also made special arrangements for the parking.