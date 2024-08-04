Live
Chandrababu to hold key meeting with District Collectors on tommorow
In a significant move addressing various administrative challenges, the government has scheduled a crucial meeting with district collectors on December 5. The meeting will be held at the Secretariat and will include an extensive review of multiple departments' performance.
As part of the agenda, the meeting will kick off with discussions centered on core issues affecting the districts. Topics such as agriculture, allied sectors, forestry, and mining will be at the forefront, with department secretaries presenting their priorities and goals to the collectors.
Post-lunch discussions will pivot towards the welfare of the backward communities, followed by a comprehensive review of essential sectors including medical and health services, education, municipal administration, CRDA, panchayat raj, rural development, housing, water resources, civic supplies, and industries. The day's agenda will culminate in an evening session dedicated to the revenue department.
R. P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, will provide an in-depth presentation addressing critical issues such as assigned and dotted lands, land encroachment incidents allegedly involving YCP leaders, possession rights of assigned lands, as well as illegal registrations and mutations.