Chandrababu to hold Praja Galam election campaign in Kurnool today

Chandrababu to hold Praja Galam election campaign in Kurnool today
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is set to kick off his election campaign in Kurnool district today by participating in the Prajagalam program in Aluru constituency.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is set to kick off his election campaign in Kurnool district today by participating in the Prajagalam program in Aluru constituency. The TDP cadres have worked tirelessly to ensure that all arrangements are in place for Chandrababu's visit.

According to TDP leaders, the Prajagalam Sabhas held in Emmiganoor constituency were a huge success, with a positive response from the people. Encouraged by this, Chandrababu is determined to make sure that the public voice is heard in the neighboring constituency of Aluru.

Telugu brothers and supporters of the TDP are eagerly awaiting their leader's visit and are prepared to make it a successful event. Chandrababu Naidu's campaign in Kurnool district is expected to energize the party's base and generate momentum heading into the upcoming elections.

