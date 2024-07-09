Live
Just In
Chandrababu to Hold SLBC meeting, to discuss on agriculture loans and welfare schemes
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will convene a State Level Bankers Committee Meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday at 12 noon. The meeting will primarily focus on agricultural loans, implementation of welfare schemes, loan targets, and possibly discussions on past loans taken for house construction.
During the meeting, CM Chandrababu Naidu is expected to address the progress and challenges faced in various financial aspects, particularly in the agricultural sector. The meeting will also serve as a platform to review the implementation of welfare schemes and set targets for future initiatives.
In addition to the SLBC Meeting, the Chief Minister will release a white paper on AP electricity at 3 pm, shedding light on the state's current energy situation. The government's focus on fulfilling promises made during the election campaign, such as providing pensions, is evident in its efforts to gradually implement other welfare schemes.
CM Chandrababu Naidu's dedication to improving the financial landscape of Andhra Pradesh underscores his commitment to the state's economic growth and overall welfare of its citizens.