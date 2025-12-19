Chandrababu to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, to seek funds

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has travelled to Delhi to engage with Union ministers regarding financial aid for various projects in Andhra Pradesh. Departing Amaravati on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister will remain in the capital overnight to conduct a series of meetings with six Union ministers on Friday.

Naidu is scheduled to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He is expected to return to Amaravati on Friday night.

A key focus of his discussions will centre on the Polavaram project, as the deadline for a stop-work order is set to expire in June next year. During his meeting with Minister Patil, Naidu will press for a complete lifting of this order. The Chief Minister aims to secure approval for the second phase of the Polavaram works, as well as funding for land acquisition, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. He will also seek the release of ₹1,700 crore for expenditures related to additional canal excavation and other project-related works.