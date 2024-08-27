Chandrababu to meet NITI Aayog Representatives to discuss on Vision 2047

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will convene a critical meeting with representatives from the NITI Aayog to finalize the design of the Vision 2047 document.

The planning department has already held a preliminary meeting with officials from various sectors concerning the development of the vision document. CM Naidu is keen on unveiling the Vikasit AP Vision 2047 document in collaboration with the Prime Minister. Subsequently, the Chief Minister will also review the endowment department, with Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and senior officials from the relevant departments in attendance.

It is noteworthy that CM Naidu has previously announced that the state government plans to release the 'Vision Document 2047' on October 2, with a focus on poverty alleviation and comprehensive state development. This initiative was mentioned during his inaugural collector's conference after the coalition government was formed, where district collectors were instructed to collate vision documents pertinent to their districts and mandals.

Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on creating a vision document entitled Vikasit Andhra Pradesh to facilitate transformative changes in the lives of the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. During a recent visit to Delhi, he engaged in extensive discussions with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Beri and CEO Subrahmanyam regarding the drafting of the 2047 vision document, underscoring key areas to be incorporated for the benefit of the state.