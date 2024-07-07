Chandrababu to Meet TTDP Leaders at NTR Trust Bhavan Today

TDP National President and AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting NTR Trust Bhavan for a crucial meeting with party leaders. The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, will see Chandrababu discussing various important issues with key party members.

Chandrababu will be arriving at NTR Bhavan from his Jubilee Hills residence in a rally. It is reported that he will also be meeting with Telangana TDP leaders during this visit. Bakkani Narsimhulu is currently serving as the acting president of the party after the resignation of Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, who held the position during the assembly elections.



Arvind Kumar Goud, a prominent leader from the Patanagaram Purana Pool area, remains active in TDP and is expected to attend the meeting. The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on appointing a new president for the party, district-wise in-charges, party membership registration, and plans for the upcoming local body elections.



It is reported that Trust Bhavan officials have prepared a district-wise list of old leaders for the meeting. Additionally, TDP sources suggest that Telangana TDP leaders may be given nominated posts in AP, with the possibility of becoming members of the TTD board. Arvind Kumar Goud is speculated to be one of the leaders who could be offered a nominated post.

