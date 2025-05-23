Chandrababu to meet union ministers during delhi visit today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently in Delhi, scheduled to meet with seven Union Ministers on Friday to discuss various statewide projects and initiatives. The objectives of these discussions centre around seeking cooperation from the Union Government in the implementation of key schemes.

The day commenced with a meeting between Naidu and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi at 10 am, during which the Chief Minister is expected to advocate for support in advancing green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. Following this, Naidu will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 11 am to explore strategic defence and aerospace developments within the state, including the BEL Defence Complex and HAL-AMCA initiatives.

At 12 noon, he will engage with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil before holding discussions with the Union Finance Minister at 3 pm. In the afternoon, Naidu will participate in a review session led by Amit Shah at 4 pm, focusing on the implementation of new criminal laws. The day's activities will conclude with a meeting with the Union Minister for Electronics and IT at 9 pm.

Additionally, Chief Minister Naidu is set to take part in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for Saturday, which will further the dialogue on national and state development matters.