Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Chandrababu to start Prajagalam election campaign from Palamaneru today
Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam Party, is all set to begin the Election campaign with Prajagalam program in Palamaneru on Wednesday.
Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam Party, is all set to begin the Election campaign with Prajagalam program in Palamaneru on Wednesday. The campaign meetings will also be organized in Puttur under Nagari Constituency in the name of Prajagalam.
The program in Palamaneru is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 12.30 pm, followed by another program in Puttur from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. Chandrababu will then participate in the Prajagalam program at Madanapalle from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. He will be staying overnight in Madanapally.
Having stayed in Kuppam the previous night, Chandrababu will directly head to Palamaneru on Wednesday to kick off the Prajagalam program. The event is expected to be attended by leaders and workers of TDP, Janasena, and BJP. Following the program, he will travel to Madanapalle in Annamayya district by helicopter.