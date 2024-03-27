Chandrababu to start Prajagalam election campaign from Palamaneru today

Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam Party, is all set to begin the Election campaign with Prajagalam program in Palamaneru on Wednesday. The campaign meetings will also be organized in Puttur under Nagari Constituency in the name of Prajagalam.

The program in Palamaneru is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 12.30 pm, followed by another program in Puttur from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. Chandrababu will then participate in the Prajagalam program at Madanapalle from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. He will be staying overnight in Madanapally.

Having stayed in Kuppam the previous night, Chandrababu will directly head to Palamaneru on Wednesday to kick off the Prajagalam program. The event is expected to be attended by leaders and workers of TDP, Janasena, and BJP. Following the program, he will travel to Madanapalle in Annamayya district by helicopter.